Earnings results for M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.52.

M.D.C. last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 2nd, 2021. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The business earned $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. M.D.C. has generated $3.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.8. M.D.C. has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for M.D.C. in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.83%. The high price target for MDC is $71.00 and the low price target for MDC is $61.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings, 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

M.D.C. has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $65.40, M.D.C. has a forecasted upside of 6.8% from its current price of $61.22. M.D.C. has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. pays a meaningful dividend of 2.43%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. M.D.C. has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of M.D.C. is 39.78%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, M.D.C. will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.77% next year. This indicates that M.D.C. will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)

In the past three months, M.D.C. insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,243,404.00 in company stock. Only 25.20% of the stock of M.D.C. is held by insiders. 73.61% of the stock of M.D.C. is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC



Earnings for M.D.C. are expected to grow by 27.20% in the coming year, from $5.11 to $6.50 per share. The P/E ratio of M.D.C. is 12.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of M.D.C. is 12.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 32.21. M.D.C. has a PEG Ratio of 0.48. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. M.D.C. has a P/B Ratio of 2.15. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

