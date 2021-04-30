Earnings results for MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

MACOM Technology Solutions last released its quarterly earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company earned $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.93 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has generated $0.39 earnings per share over the last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MACOM Technology Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.22, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.15%. The high price target for MTSI is $70.00 and the low price target for MTSI is $40.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MACOM Technology Solutions has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.90, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $57.22, MACOM Technology Solutions has a forecasted downside of 7.2% from its current price of $61.63. MACOM Technology Solutions has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. MACOM Technology Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI)

In the past three months, MACOM Technology Solutions insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,473,983.00 in company stock. Only 32.20% of the stock of MACOM Technology Solutions is held by insiders. 69.16% of the stock of MACOM Technology Solutions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI



Earnings for MACOM Technology Solutions are expected to grow by 25.89% in the coming year, from $1.12 to $1.41 per share. The P/E ratio of MACOM Technology Solutions is -71.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MACOM Technology Solutions is -71.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MACOM Technology Solutions has a PEG Ratio of 1.56. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. MACOM Technology Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 13.73. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here