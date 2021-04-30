Earnings results for MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.91.

MacroGenics last released its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.60. The company earned $52.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.54 million. MacroGenics has generated ($3.16) earnings per share over the last year. MacroGenics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MacroGenics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.36%. The high price target for MGNX is $50.00 and the low price target for MGNX is $16.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MacroGenics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.73, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.40, MacroGenics has a forecasted downside of 5.4% from its current price of $35.29. MacroGenics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

MacroGenics does not currently pay a dividend. MacroGenics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, MacroGenics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,351,242.00 in company stock. Only 9.00% of the stock of MacroGenics is held by insiders. 95.80% of the stock of MacroGenics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for MacroGenics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.07) to ($1.72) per share. The P/E ratio of MacroGenics is -11.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MacroGenics is -11.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MacroGenics has a P/B Ratio of 7.49. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

