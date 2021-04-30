Earnings results for Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

Materialise last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company earned $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.07 million. Materialise has generated $0.03 earnings per share over the last year. Materialise has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Materialise in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.65%. The high price target for MTLS is $43.00 and the low price target for MTLS is $15.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Materialise has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.00, Materialise has a forecasted downside of 2.6% from its current price of $32.87. Materialise has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise does not currently pay a dividend. Materialise does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

In the past three months, Materialise insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 32.99% of the stock of Materialise is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS



Earnings for Materialise are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.11) to $0.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Materialise is -410.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Materialise is -410.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Materialise has a P/B Ratio of 10.78. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

