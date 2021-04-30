Earnings results for Materion (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43.

Materion last released its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $339.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.15 million. Materion has generated $3.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.3. Materion has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Materion in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $80.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.43%. The high price target for MTRN is $80.00 and the low price target for MTRN is $80.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Materion has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $80.00, Materion has a forecasted upside of 18.4% from its current price of $67.55. Materion has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Materion has a dividend yield of 0.68%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Materion has been increasing its dividend for 8 years. The dividend payout ratio of Materion is 14.42%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Materion will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.86% next year. This indicates that Materion will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Materion insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Materion is held by insiders. 86.04% of the stock of Materion is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Materion are expected to grow by 41.46% in the coming year, from $2.05 to $2.90 per share. The P/E ratio of Materion is 56.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Materion is 56.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 26.85. Materion has a P/B Ratio of 2.26. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

