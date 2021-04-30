Earnings results for Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Mercer International last posted its earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter. Mercer International has generated ($0.08) earnings per share over the last year. Mercer International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mercer International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.10%. The high price target for MERC is $24.00 and the low price target for MERC is $10.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Mercer International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.50, Mercer International has a forecasted upside of 2.1% from its current price of $17.14. Mercer International has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International has a dividend yield of 1.50%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Mercer International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Mercer International will have a dividend payout ratio of 59.09% next year. This indicates that Mercer International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC)

In the past three months, Mercer International insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $15,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 4.10% of the stock of Mercer International is held by insiders. 74.17% of the stock of Mercer International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC



Earnings for Mercer International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.09) to $0.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Mercer International is -14.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Mercer International is -14.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Mercer International has a P/B Ratio of 2.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

