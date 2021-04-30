Earnings results for Meredith (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 3rd, 2021. The reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.07. The firm earned $901.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.82 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Meredith has generated $1.54 earnings per share over the last year. Meredith has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Meredith (NYSE:MDP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Meredith in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.32%. The high price target for MDP is $38.00 and the low price target for MDP is $28.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Meredith (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith does not currently pay a dividend. Meredith does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Meredith (NYSE:MDP)

In the past three months, Meredith insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.40% of the stock of Meredith is held by insiders. 88.24% of the stock of Meredith is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Meredith (NYSE:MDP



Earnings for Meredith are expected to grow by 10.95% in the coming year, from $4.84 to $5.37 per share. The P/E ratio of Meredith is -3.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Meredith is -3.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Meredith has a P/B Ratio of 3.74. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

