Earnings results for Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38.

Merit Medical Systems last issued its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $258 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.37 million. Merit Medical Systems has generated $1.46 earnings per share over the last year. Merit Medical Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Merit Medical Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $64.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.00%. The high price target for MMSI is $72.00 and the low price target for MMSI is $58.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Merit Medical Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $64.38, Merit Medical Systems has a forecasted upside of 1.0% from its current price of $63.74. Merit Medical Systems has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Merit Medical Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

In the past three months, Merit Medical Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,003,132.00 in company stock. Only 4.70% of the stock of Merit Medical Systems is held by insiders. 99.47% of the stock of Merit Medical Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI



Earnings for Merit Medical Systems are expected to grow by 19.23% in the coming year, from $1.56 to $1.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Merit Medical Systems is -120.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Merit Medical Systems is -120.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Merit Medical Systems has a PEG Ratio of 2.40. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Merit Medical Systems has a P/B Ratio of 3.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

