Earnings results for MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

MGM Growth Properties LLC is expected* to report earnings on 04/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.56.

MGM Growth Properties last released its quarterly earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. MGM Growth Properties has generated $2.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.3. MGM Growth Properties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 30th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MGM Growth Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.49%. The high price target for MGP is $39.00 and the low price target for MGP is $29.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MGM Growth Properties has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.85, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.67, MGM Growth Properties has a forecasted downside of 3.5% from its current price of $35.92. MGM Growth Properties has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

MGM Growth Properties is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.54%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. MGM Growth Properties has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of MGM Growth Properties is 84.98%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, MGM Growth Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 79.20% in the coming year. This indicates that MGM Growth Properties may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

In the past three months, MGM Growth Properties insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.60% of the stock of MGM Growth Properties is held by insiders. 83.18% of the stock of MGM Growth Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP



Earnings for MGM Growth Properties are expected to grow by 10.13% in the coming year, from $2.27 to $2.50 per share. The P/E ratio of MGM Growth Properties is 73.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of MGM Growth Properties is 73.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.18. MGM Growth Properties has a P/B Ratio of 0.59. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

