Earnings results for MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Microvision, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

MicroVision last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm earned $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. MicroVision has generated ($0.24) earnings per share over the last year. MicroVision has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MicroVision in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for MicroVision.

Dividend Strength: MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision does not currently pay a dividend. MicroVision does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

In the past three months, MicroVision insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of MicroVision is held by insiders. Only 8.93% of the stock of MicroVision is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS



The P/E ratio of MicroVision is -190.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

