Earnings results for Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.42.

Millicom International Cellular last released its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.7. Millicom International Cellular has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Millicom International Cellular in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.09%. The high price target for TIGO is $42.00 and the low price target for TIGO is $42.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Millicom International Cellular has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.00, Millicom International Cellular has a forecasted upside of 10.1% from its current price of $38.15. Millicom International Cellular has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular does not currently pay a dividend. Millicom International Cellular does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)

In the past three months, Millicom International Cellular insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of Millicom International Cellular is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO



The P/E ratio of Millicom International Cellular is 42.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Millicom International Cellular is 42.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 70.05. Millicom International Cellular has a P/B Ratio of 1.18. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here