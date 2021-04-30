Earnings results for Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Mitek Systems last released its quarterly earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The company earned $25.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Mitek Systems has generated $0.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.7. Mitek Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mitek Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.84%. The high price target for MITK is $25.00 and the low price target for MITK is $12.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Mitek Systems has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Mitek Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK)

In the past three months, Mitek Systems insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.60% of the stock of Mitek Systems is held by insiders. 64.72% of the stock of Mitek Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK



The P/E ratio of Mitek Systems is 92.73, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Mitek Systems is 92.73, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 70.05. Mitek Systems has a P/B Ratio of 5.22. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

