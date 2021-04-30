Earnings results for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.05.

Mr. Cooper Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $872 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. Its revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Mr. Cooper Group has generated $3.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.7. Mr. Cooper Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mr. Cooper Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.77%. The high price target for COOP is $43.00 and the low price target for COOP is $14.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Mr. Cooper Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.13, Mr. Cooper Group has a forecasted upside of 1.8% from its current price of $33.53. Mr. Cooper Group has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group does not currently pay a dividend. Mr. Cooper Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

In the past three months, Mr. Cooper Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $119,325,000.00 in company stock. Only 1.53% of the stock of Mr. Cooper Group is held by insiders. 89.40% of the stock of Mr. Cooper Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP



Earnings for Mr. Cooper Group are expected to decrease by -47.35% in the coming year, from $8.87 to $4.67 per share. The P/E ratio of Mr. Cooper Group is 16.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Mr. Cooper Group is 16.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. Mr. Cooper Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.37. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here