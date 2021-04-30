Earnings results for Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Newell Brands last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm earned $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Its revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Newell Brands has generated $1.70 earnings per share over the last year. Newell Brands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 30th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Newell Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.23%. The high price target for NWL is $30.00 and the low price target for NWL is $10.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Newell Brands has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.10, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.60, Newell Brands has a forecasted downside of 16.2% from its current price of $26.98. Newell Brands has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands pays a meaningful dividend of 3.45%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Newell Brands has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Newell Brands is 54.12%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Newell Brands will have a dividend payout ratio of 54.12% next year. This indicates that Newell Brands will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

In the past three months, Newell Brands insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.59% of the stock of Newell Brands is held by insiders. 86.50% of the stock of Newell Brands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL



Earnings for Newell Brands are expected to decrease by -0.58% in the coming year, from $1.71 to $1.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Newell Brands is -103.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Newell Brands is -103.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Newell Brands has a PEG Ratio of 5.05. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Newell Brands has a P/B Ratio of 2.29. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here