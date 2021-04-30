Earnings results for Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.28.

Nexa Resources last released its quarterly earnings data on February 12th, 2021. The reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm earned $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.43 million. Nexa Resources has generated $0.36 earnings per share over the last year. Nexa Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nexa Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.72, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 26.27%. The high price target for NEXA is $11.00 and the low price target for NEXA is $3.10. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources pays a meaningful dividend of 2.52%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Nexa Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Nexa Resources is 72.22%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Nexa Resources will have a dividend payout ratio of 65.00% next year. This indicates that Nexa Resources will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

In the past three months, Nexa Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.42% of the stock of Nexa Resources is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA



Earnings for Nexa Resources are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.90) to $0.40 per share. The P/E ratio of Nexa Resources is -2.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Nexa Resources is -2.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Nexa Resources has a P/B Ratio of 0.55. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

