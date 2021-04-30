Earnings results for OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

OceanFirst Financial last released its quarterly earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company earned $93.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.22 million. OceanFirst Financial has generated $2.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.4. OceanFirst Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for OceanFirst Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.00%. The high price target for OCFC is $28.00 and the low price target for OCFC is $17.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

OceanFirst Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. OceanFirst Financial has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 2.93%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. OceanFirst Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of OceanFirst Financial is 32.85%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, OceanFirst Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 45.33% next year. This indicates that OceanFirst Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)

In the past three months, OceanFirst Financial insiders have sold 6,372.06% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $9,838.00 in company stock and sold $636,721.00 in company stock. Only 3.80% of the stock of OceanFirst Financial is held by insiders. 65.33% of the stock of OceanFirst Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC



Earnings for OceanFirst Financial are expected to grow by 25.00% in the coming year, from $1.20 to $1.50 per share. The P/E ratio of OceanFirst Financial is 24.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of OceanFirst Financial is 24.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. OceanFirst Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

