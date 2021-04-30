Earnings results for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.4.

Office Properties Income Trust last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.28. The company earned $146.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. Office Properties Income Trust has generated $6.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.2. Office Properties Income Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Office Properties Income Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.14%. The high price target for OPI is $38.00 and the low price target for OPI is $24.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Office Properties Income Trust has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.25, Office Properties Income Trust has a forecasted upside of 5.1% from its current price of $27.82. Office Properties Income Trust has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Office Properties Income Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.91%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Office Properties Income Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Office Properties Income Trust is 36.61%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Office Properties Income Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.74% next year. This indicates that Office Properties Income Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Office Properties Income Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.69% of the stock of Office Properties Income Trust is held by insiders. 75.01% of the stock of Office Properties Income Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Office Properties Income Trust are expected to decrease by -5.98% in the coming year, from $5.35 to $5.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Office Properties Income Trust is 18.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Office Properties Income Trust is 18.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. Office Properties Income Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.79. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

