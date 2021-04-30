Earnings results for OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.71. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

OneWater Marine last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 4th, 2021. The reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.60. The business earned $214.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.26 million. OneWater Marine has generated $3.59 earnings per share over the last year. OneWater Marine has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for OneWater Marine in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.71, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.82%. The high price target for ONEW is $48.00 and the low price target for ONEW is $16.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

OneWater Marine has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.71, OneWater Marine has a forecasted downside of 20.8% from its current price of $51.42. OneWater Marine has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine does not currently pay a dividend. OneWater Marine does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)

In the past three months, OneWater Marine insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,110,956.00 in company stock. 50.14% of the stock of OneWater Marine is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW



Earnings for OneWater Marine are expected to grow by 7.97% in the coming year, from $3.89 to $4.20 per share. The P/E ratio of OneWater Marine is -1.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of OneWater Marine is -1.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. OneWater Marine has a P/B Ratio of 4.44. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here