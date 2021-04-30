Earnings results for Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

Onto Innovation last released its earnings results on February 4th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $155.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.35 million. Onto Innovation has generated $1.39 earnings per share over the last year. Onto Innovation has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Onto Innovation in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $74.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.64%. The high price target for ONTO is $90.00 and the low price target for ONTO is $50.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation does not currently pay a dividend. Onto Innovation does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)

In the past three months, Onto Innovation insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $14,690,802.00 in company stock. Only 3.30% of the stock of Onto Innovation is held by insiders. 91.49% of the stock of Onto Innovation is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO



Earnings for Onto Innovation are expected to grow by 40.33% in the coming year, from $1.81 to $2.54 per share. The P/E ratio of Onto Innovation is -361.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Onto Innovation is -361.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Onto Innovation has a P/B Ratio of 2.72. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

