Earnings results for ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC)

ORBCOMM Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 04/29/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

ORBCOMM last released its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business earned $63.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.82 million. ORBCOMM has generated ($0.23) earnings per share over the last year. ORBCOMM has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ORBCOMM in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.59%. The high price target for ORBC is $11.50 and the low price target for ORBC is $10.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ORBCOMM has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.60, ORBCOMM has a forecasted downside of 7.6% from its current price of $11.47. ORBCOMM has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC)

ORBCOMM does not currently pay a dividend. ORBCOMM does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC)

In the past three months, ORBCOMM insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $97,122.00 in company stock. Only 6.74% of the stock of ORBCOMM is held by insiders. 68.12% of the stock of ORBCOMM is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC



Earnings for ORBCOMM are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.32) to ($0.21) per share. The P/E ratio of ORBCOMM is -40.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ORBCOMM is -40.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ORBCOMM has a P/B Ratio of 3.79. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

