Earnings results for OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.2.

OSI Systems last issued its earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $276.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.66 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. OSI Systems has generated $4.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.2. OSI Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for OSI Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $104.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.83%. The high price target for OSIS is $110.00 and the low price target for OSIS is $102.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

OSI Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $104.75, OSI Systems has a forecasted upside of 3.8% from its current price of $100.89. OSI Systems has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems does not currently pay a dividend. OSI Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)

In the past three months, OSI Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,945,543.00 in company stock. Only 6.60% of the stock of OSI Systems is held by insiders. 92.62% of the stock of OSI Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS



Earnings for OSI Systems are expected to grow by 7.84% in the coming year, from $4.85 to $5.23 per share. The P/E ratio of OSI Systems is 29.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of OSI Systems is 29.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 70.05. OSI Systems has a PEG Ratio of 2.16. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. OSI Systems has a P/B Ratio of 3.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here