Earnings results for Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.4.

Overstock.com last issued its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $684.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.40 million. Overstock.com has generated ($3.46) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.2. Overstock.com has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Overstock.com in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $108.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 52.52%. The high price target for OSTK is $140.00 and the low price target for OSTK is $91.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Overstock.com has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $108.00, Overstock.com has a forecasted upside of 52.5% from its current price of $70.81. Overstock.com has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com does not currently pay a dividend. Overstock.com does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

In the past three months, Overstock.com insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,778,418.00 in company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Overstock.com is held by insiders. 65.82% of the stock of Overstock.com is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)



Earnings for Overstock.com are expected to grow by 1.77% in the coming year, from $1.13 to $1.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Overstock.com is 337.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Overstock.com is 337.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.55. Overstock.com has a PEG Ratio of 2.59. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Overstock.com has a P/B Ratio of 15.43. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

