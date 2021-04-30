Earnings results for Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.91.

Patrick Industries last posted its earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $772.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.27 million. Patrick Industries has generated $3.85 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.3. Patrick Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Patrick Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $73.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 24.09%. The high price target for PATK is $88.00 and the low price target for PATK is $59.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries has a dividend yield of 1.17%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Patrick Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Patrick Industries is 29.09%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Patrick Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.82% next year. This indicates that Patrick Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

In the past three months, Patrick Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $15,310,228.00 in company stock. Only 7.60% of the stock of Patrick Industries is held by insiders. 88.50% of the stock of Patrick Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK



Earnings for Patrick Industries are expected to grow by 39.16% in the coming year, from $4.06 to $5.65 per share. The P/E ratio of Patrick Industries is 28.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Patrick Industries is 28.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 32.21. Patrick Industries has a PEG Ratio of 1.34. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Patrick Industries has a P/B Ratio of 4.63. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

