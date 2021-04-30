Earnings results for Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.45.

Patterson-UTI Energy last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 4th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business earned $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.04 million. Its revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. Patterson-UTI Energy has generated ($0.99) earnings per share over the last year. Patterson-UTI Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Patterson-UTI Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.58, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 32.70%. The high price target for PTEN is $7.50 and the low price target for PTEN is $2.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy has a dividend yield of 1.26%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Patterson-UTI Energy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

In the past three months, Patterson-UTI Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.60% of the stock of Patterson-UTI Energy is held by insiders. 94.50% of the stock of Patterson-UTI Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN



Earnings for Patterson-UTI Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.28) to ($2.19) per share. The P/E ratio of Patterson-UTI Energy is -1.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Patterson-UTI Energy is -1.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Patterson-UTI Energy has a P/B Ratio of 0.47. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

