Earnings results for Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

Perficient last released its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm earned $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Perficient has generated $1.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.6. Perficient has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Perficient in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $64.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.11%. The high price target for PRFT is $72.00 and the low price target for PRFT is $50.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Perficient has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $64.60, Perficient has a forecasted upside of 1.1% from its current price of $63.89. Perficient has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient does not currently pay a dividend. Perficient does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

In the past three months, Perficient insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.50% of the stock of Perficient is held by insiders. 93.85% of the stock of Perficient is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT



Earnings for Perficient are expected to grow by 13.71% in the coming year, from $1.97 to $2.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Perficient is 62.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Perficient is 62.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 70.05. Perficient has a PEG Ratio of 1.78. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Perficient has a P/B Ratio of 5.47. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

