Earnings results for Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners LP is expected* to report earnings on 04/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.78. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.93.

Phillips 66 Partners last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.47. The business earned $390 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.12 million. Phillips 66 Partners has generated $4.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.3. Phillips 66 Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 30th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Phillips 66 Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.27, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.73%. The high price target for PSXP is $52.00 and the low price target for PSXP is $27.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Phillips 66 Partners has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.42, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.27, Phillips 66 Partners has a forecasted upside of 0.7% from its current price of $36.01. Phillips 66 Partners has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 9.52%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Phillips 66 Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Phillips 66 Partners is 81.59%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Phillips 66 Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 93.33% in the coming year. This indicates that Phillips 66 Partners may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP)

In the past three months, Phillips 66 Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 22.19% of the stock of Phillips 66 Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP



Earnings for Phillips 66 Partners are expected to grow by 5.34% in the coming year, from $3.56 to $3.75 per share. The P/E ratio of Phillips 66 Partners is 9.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.18. The P/E ratio of Phillips 66 Partners is 9.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 24.76. Phillips 66 Partners has a P/B Ratio of 3.92. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here