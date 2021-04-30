Earnings results for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 is expected* to report earnings on 04/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.02.

Phillips 66 last posted its earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 has generated $8.05 earnings per share over the last year. Phillips 66 has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 30th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Phillips 66 in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $82.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.24%. The high price target for PSX is $105.00 and the low price target for PSX is $34.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Phillips 66 has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.76, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $82.13, Phillips 66 has a forecasted upside of 1.2% from its current price of $81.12. Phillips 66 has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.49%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Phillips 66 has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Phillips 66 is 44.72%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Phillips 66 will have a dividend payout ratio of 140.08% in the coming year. This indicates that Phillips 66 may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

In the past three months, Phillips 66 insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $14,027,250.00 in company stock. Only 0.63% of the stock of Phillips 66 is held by insiders. 64.56% of the stock of Phillips 66 is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX



Earnings for Phillips 66 are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.65) to $2.57 per share. The P/E ratio of Phillips 66 is -13.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Phillips 66 is -13.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Phillips 66 has a PEG Ratio of 3.65. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Phillips 66 has a P/B Ratio of 1.33. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

