Earnings results for Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.

Power Integrations last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 2nd, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm earned $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Power Integrations has generated $0.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.9. Power Integrations has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Power Integrations in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $86.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.62%. The high price target for POWI is $105.00 and the low price target for POWI is $69.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Power Integrations has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $86.80, Power Integrations has a forecasted upside of 3.6% from its current price of $83.77. Power Integrations has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations has a dividend yield of 0.62%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Power Integrations has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Power Integrations is 58.43%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Power Integrations will have a dividend payout ratio of 41.60% next year. This indicates that Power Integrations will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

In the past three months, Power Integrations insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,526,369.00 in company stock. Only 2.10% of the stock of Power Integrations is held by insiders. 97.36% of the stock of Power Integrations is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI



Earnings for Power Integrations are expected to grow by 14.68% in the coming year, from $1.09 to $1.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Power Integrations is 24.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Power Integrations is 24.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 70.05. Power Integrations has a P/B Ratio of 6.78. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

