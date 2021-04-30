Earnings results for PROG (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.91. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.85.

PROG last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.64 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. PROG has generated $3.89 earnings per share over the last year. PROG has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on PROG (NYSE:PRG)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PROG in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $59.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.79%. The high price target for PRG is $65.00 and the low price target for PRG is $52.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PROG has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $59.20, PROG has a forecasted upside of 19.8% from its current price of $49.42. PROG has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PROG (NYSE:PRG)

PROG has a dividend yield of 0.28%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. PROG does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of PROG is 3.34%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, PROG will have a dividend payout ratio of 3.71% next year. This indicates that PROG will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: PROG (NYSE:PRG)

In the past three months, PROG insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $47,411.00 in company stock. Only 2.78% of the stock of PROG is held by insiders. 92.49% of the stock of PROG is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PROG (NYSE:PRG



Earnings for PROG are expected to grow by 7.03% in the coming year, from $3.27 to $3.50 per share. The P/E ratio of PROG is -15.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PROG is -15.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PROG has a PEG Ratio of 0.86. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. PROG has a P/B Ratio of 1.90. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

