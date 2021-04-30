Earnings results for Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.55.

Analyst Opinion on Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.25, Realogy has a forecasted downside of 13.1% from its current price of $15.25. Realogy has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy does not currently pay a dividend. Realogy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)

In the past three months, Realogy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $436,845.00 in company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Realogy is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY



Earnings for Realogy are expected to grow by 27.72% in the coming year, from $1.84 to $2.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Realogy is -4.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Realogy has a P/B Ratio of 0.83. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

