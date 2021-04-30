Earnings results for Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.33.

Resolute Forest Products last released its quarterly earnings data on February 4th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm earned $769 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Resolute Forest Products has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Resolute Forest Products in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.69, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 50.59%. The high price target for RFP is $12.00 and the low price target for RFP is $3.75. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products does not currently pay a dividend. Resolute Forest Products does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

In the past three months, Resolute Forest Products insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $157,631.00 in company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of Resolute Forest Products is held by insiders. 78.95% of the stock of Resolute Forest Products is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP



The P/E ratio of Resolute Forest Products is -222.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Resolute Forest Products is -222.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Resolute Forest Products has a P/B Ratio of 1.09. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

