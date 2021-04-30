Earnings results for Rogers (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.79. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.92.

Rogers last released its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company earned $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.80 million. Rogers has generated $6.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.9. Rogers has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Rogers (NYSE:ROG)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rogers in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $240.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.71%. The high price target for ROG is $240.00 and the low price target for ROG is $240.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Rogers has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $240.00, Rogers has a forecasted upside of 25.7% from its current price of $190.91. Rogers has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Rogers (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers does not currently pay a dividend. Rogers does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Rogers (NYSE:ROG)

In the past three months, Rogers insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,036,667.00 in company stock. Only 1.09% of the stock of Rogers is held by insiders. 94.49% of the stock of Rogers is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Rogers (NYSE:ROG



Earnings for Rogers are expected to grow by 37.83% in the coming year, from $4.89 to $6.74 per share. The P/E ratio of Rogers is 615.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Rogers is 615.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 70.05. Rogers has a P/B Ratio of 3.80. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

