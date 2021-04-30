Earnings results for Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Sandstorm Gold last posted its earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold has generated $0.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.8. Sandstorm Gold has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sandstorm Gold in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.26, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 70.23%. The high price target for SAND is $15.50 and the low price target for SAND is $9.50. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sandstorm Gold has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.26, Sandstorm Gold has a forecasted upside of 70.2% from its current price of $7.79. Sandstorm Gold has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold does not currently pay a dividend. Sandstorm Gold does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

In the past three months, Sandstorm Gold insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 39.01% of the stock of Sandstorm Gold is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND



Earnings for Sandstorm Gold are expected to grow by 50.00% in the coming year, from $0.12 to $0.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Sandstorm Gold is 194.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Sandstorm Gold is 194.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 26.89. Sandstorm Gold has a P/B Ratio of 2.38. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

