Seritage Growth Properties is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.33.

Seritage Growth Properties last released its earnings results on March 10th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.65 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Seritage Growth Properties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Seritage Growth Properties does not currently pay a dividend. Seritage Growth Properties does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Seritage Growth Properties insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,676,260.00 in company stock. Only 7.06% of the stock of Seritage Growth Properties is held by insiders. 84.60% of the stock of Seritage Growth Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Seritage Growth Properties is -6.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Seritage Growth Properties is -6.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Seritage Growth Properties has a P/B Ratio of 0.67. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

