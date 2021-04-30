Earnings results for Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is expected* to report earnings on 04/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Shell Midstream Partners last released its earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business earned $130 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Shell Midstream Partners has generated $1.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.0. Shell Midstream Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 30th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Shell Midstream Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 24.41%. The high price target for SHLX is $13.00 and the low price target for SHLX is $11.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Shell Midstream Partners has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.20, Shell Midstream Partners has a forecasted downside of 24.4% from its current price of $16.14. Shell Midstream Partners has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX)

Shell Midstream Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 11.65%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Shell Midstream Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Shell Midstream Partners is 110.18%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Shell Midstream Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 124.32% in the coming year. This indicates that Shell Midstream Partners may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX)

In the past three months, Shell Midstream Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 27.51% of the stock of Shell Midstream Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX



Earnings for Shell Midstream Partners are expected to grow by 12.12% in the coming year, from $1.32 to $1.48 per share. The P/E ratio of Shell Midstream Partners is 11.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.18. The P/E ratio of Shell Midstream Partners is 11.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 24.76.

