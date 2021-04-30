Earnings results for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

Shenandoah Telecommunications last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.66. The firm earned $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.6. Shenandoah Telecommunications has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Shenandoah Telecommunications in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $49.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.32%. The high price target for SHEN is $54.00 and the low price target for SHEN is $45.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Shenandoah Telecommunications has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $49.50, Shenandoah Telecommunications has a forecasted upside of 2.3% from its current price of $48.38. Shenandoah Telecommunications has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a dividend yield of 0.71%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Shenandoah Telecommunications does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Shenandoah Telecommunications is 30.91%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Shenandoah Telecommunications will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.28% next year. This indicates that Shenandoah Telecommunications will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

In the past three months, Shenandoah Telecommunications insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.27% of the stock of Shenandoah Telecommunications is held by insiders. 53.40% of the stock of Shenandoah Telecommunications is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN



Earnings for Shenandoah Telecommunications are expected to decrease by -2.11% in the coming year, from $1.90 to $1.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Shenandoah Telecommunications is 26.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Shenandoah Telecommunications is 26.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 31.57. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a P/B Ratio of 5.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here