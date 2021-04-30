Earnings results for SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.89. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.59.

SkyWest last announced its earnings results on February 4th, 2021. The transportation company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $589.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.96 million. SkyWest has generated $6.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.5. SkyWest has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SkyWest in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $62.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.43%. The high price target for SKYW is $70.00 and the low price target for SKYW is $49.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SkyWest has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.25, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $62.50, SkyWest has a forecasted upside of 22.4% from its current price of $51.05. SkyWest has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest does not currently pay a dividend. SkyWest does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW)

In the past three months, SkyWest insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,295,078.00 in company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of SkyWest is held by insiders. 87.54% of the stock of SkyWest is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW



The P/E ratio of SkyWest is 23.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of SkyWest is 23.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 28.04. SkyWest has a P/B Ratio of 1.18. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here