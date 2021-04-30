Earnings results for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Southwestern Energy last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $779 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year. Southwestern Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Southwestern Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.29, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.68%. The high price target for SWN is $6.75 and the low price target for SWN is $2.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Southwestern Energy has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.29, Southwestern Energy has a forecasted downside of 3.7% from its current price of $4.45. Southwestern Energy has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Southwestern Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

In the past three months, Southwestern Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.66% of the stock of Southwestern Energy is held by insiders. 98.21% of the stock of Southwestern Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN



Earnings for Southwestern Energy are expected to grow by 121.88% in the coming year, from $0.32 to $0.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Southwestern Energy is -0.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Southwestern Energy is -0.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Southwestern Energy has a P/B Ratio of 0.74. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

