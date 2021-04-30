Earnings results for SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.

SPS Commerce last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company earned $83.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 million. SPS Commerce has generated $0.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.5. SPS Commerce has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SPS Commerce in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $110.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.81%. The high price target for SPSC is $130.00 and the low price target for SPSC is $80.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SPS Commerce has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $110.25, SPS Commerce has a forecasted upside of 7.8% from its current price of $102.26. SPS Commerce has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

SPS Commerce does not currently pay a dividend. SPS Commerce does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, SPS Commerce insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,041,132.00 in company stock. Only 7.20% of the stock of SPS Commerce is held by insiders. 97.74% of the stock of SPS Commerce is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for SPS Commerce are expected to grow by 9.09% in the coming year, from $1.10 to $1.20 per share. The P/E ratio of SPS Commerce is 90.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of SPS Commerce is 90.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 35.29. SPS Commerce has a PEG Ratio of 5.99. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. SPS Commerce has a P/B Ratio of 10.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

