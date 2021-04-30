Earnings results for Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 04/29/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.59.

Telephone and Data Systems last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems has generated $1.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. Telephone and Data Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Telephone and Data Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.10, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.63%. The high price target for TDS is $38.50 and the low price target for TDS is $22.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Telephone and Data Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.10, Telephone and Data Systems has a forecasted upside of 24.6% from its current price of $23.35. Telephone and Data Systems has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems pays a meaningful dividend of 3.00%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Telephone and Data Systems has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Telephone and Data Systems is 67.96%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Telephone and Data Systems will have a dividend payout ratio of 61.95% next year. This indicates that Telephone and Data Systems will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

In the past three months, Telephone and Data Systems insiders have sold 5,801.39% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $5,379.00 in company stock and sold $317,436.00 in company stock. Only 14.46% of the stock of Telephone and Data Systems is held by insiders. 42.02% of the stock of Telephone and Data Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS



Earnings for Telephone and Data Systems are expected to decrease by -38.25% in the coming year, from $1.83 to $1.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Telephone and Data Systems is 12.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Telephone and Data Systems is 12.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 31.57. Telephone and Data Systems has a P/B Ratio of 0.50. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here