Earnings results for Terex (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.35.

Terex last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. The business earned $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.86 million. Terex has generated $3.25 earnings per share over the last year. Terex has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Terex (NYSE:TEX)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Terex in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.06, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.49%. The high price target for TEX is $60.00 and the low price target for TEX is $17.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Terex has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.44, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.06, Terex has a forecasted downside of 11.5% from its current price of $48.65. Terex has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Terex (NYSE:TEX)

Terex has a dividend yield of 1.01%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Terex has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Terex is 14.77%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Terex will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.17% next year. This indicates that Terex will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Terex (NYSE:TEX)

In the past three months, Terex insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,969,687.00 in company stock. Only 3.70% of the stock of Terex is held by insiders. 83.84% of the stock of Terex is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Terex (NYSE:TEX



Earnings for Terex are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.11) to $1.54 per share. The P/E ratio of Terex is -810.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Terex is -810.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Terex has a P/B Ratio of 3.72. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

