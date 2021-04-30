Earnings results for The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Clorox Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 04/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.8900000000000001.

The Clorox last issued its earnings data on February 3rd, 2021. The reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Its revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. The Clorox has generated $7.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.7. The Clorox has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 30th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Clorox in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $210.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.01%. The high price target for CLX is $249.00 and the low price target for CLX is $162.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

The Clorox has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.06, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $210.13, The Clorox has a forecasted upside of 13.0% from its current price of $185.94. The Clorox has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox pays a meaningful dividend of 2.40%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Clorox has been increasing its dividend for 45 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Clorox is 60.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Clorox will have a dividend payout ratio of 55.50% next year. This indicates that The Clorox will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

In the past three months, The Clorox insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.09% of the stock of The Clorox is held by insiders. 81.73% of the stock of The Clorox is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Clorox (NYSE:CLX



Earnings for The Clorox are expected to decrease by -0.37% in the coming year, from $8.03 to $8.00 per share. The P/E ratio of The Clorox is 20.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of The Clorox is 20.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 45.61. The Clorox has a PEG Ratio of 3.39. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Clorox has a P/B Ratio of 25.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

