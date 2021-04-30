Earnings results for TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

TriMas last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company earned $188.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.97 million. Its revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. TriMas has generated $1.45 earnings per share over the last year. TriMas has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for TriMas.

Dividend Strength: TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas does not currently pay a dividend. TriMas does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS)

In the past three months, TriMas insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,106,620.00 in company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of TriMas is held by insiders. 97.10% of the stock of TriMas is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS



Earnings for TriMas are expected to grow by 22.67% in the coming year, from $1.50 to $1.84 per share. The P/E ratio of TriMas is -20.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of TriMas is -20.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. TriMas has a P/B Ratio of 2.03. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

