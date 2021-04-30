Earnings results for Triton International (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.7. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.93.

Triton International last released its quarterly earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.27. The business earned $337.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.52 million. Triton International has generated $4.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7. Triton International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Triton International (NYSE:TRTN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Triton International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $58.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.26%. The high price target for TRTN is $70.00 and the low price target for TRTN is $46.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Triton International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $58.00, Triton International has a forecasted upside of 4.3% from its current price of $55.63. Triton International has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Triton International (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.13%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Triton International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Triton International is 49.89%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Triton International will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.45% next year. This indicates that Triton International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Triton International (NYSE:TRTN)

In the past three months, Triton International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $733,528.00 in company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of Triton International is held by insiders. 72.17% of the stock of Triton International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN



Earnings for Triton International are expected to grow by 36.32% in the coming year, from $4.35 to $5.93 per share. The P/E ratio of Triton International is 15.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of Triton International is 15.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 28.04. Triton International has a PEG Ratio of 0.86. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Triton International has a P/B Ratio of 1.89. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here