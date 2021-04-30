Earnings results for Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

Trupanion last posted its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company earned $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Trupanion has generated ($0.05) earnings per share over the last year. Trupanion has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Trupanion in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $88.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.91%. The high price target for TRUP is $150.00 and the low price target for TRUP is $40.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Trupanion has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $88.83, Trupanion has a forecasted upside of 5.9% from its current price of $83.88. Trupanion has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion does not currently pay a dividend. Trupanion does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)

In the past three months, Trupanion insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $14,333,525.00 in company stock. Only 13.61% of the stock of Trupanion is held by insiders. 89.43% of the stock of Trupanion is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP



Earnings for Trupanion are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.09) to ($0.04) per share. The P/E ratio of Trupanion is -2,096.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Trupanion is -2,096.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Trupanion has a P/B Ratio of 21.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

