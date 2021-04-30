Earnings results for United States Cellular (NYSE:USM)

United States Cellular Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 04/29/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.81.

United States Cellular last announced its earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. United States Cellular has generated $1.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. United States Cellular has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on United States Cellular (NYSE:USM)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for United States Cellular in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.99%. The high price target for USM is $50.50 and the low price target for USM is $31.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

United States Cellular has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.25, United States Cellular has a forecasted upside of 16.0% from its current price of $34.70. United States Cellular has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: United States Cellular (NYSE:USM)

United States Cellular does not currently pay a dividend. United States Cellular does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: United States Cellular (NYSE:USM)

In the past three months, United States Cellular insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $597,695.00 in company stock. Only 0.62% of the stock of United States Cellular is held by insiders. Only 15.97% of the stock of United States Cellular is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM



Earnings for United States Cellular are expected to decrease by -31.88% in the coming year, from $2.07 to $1.41 per share. The P/E ratio of United States Cellular is 12.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of United States Cellular is 12.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 70.10. United States Cellular has a P/B Ratio of 0.71. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

