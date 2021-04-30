Earnings results for US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL)

US Ecology, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

US Ecology last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm earned $241.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229 million. US Ecology has generated $1.96 earnings per share over the last year. US Ecology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for US Ecology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.30%. The high price target for ECOL is $48.00 and the low price target for ECOL is $40.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL)

US Ecology does not currently pay a dividend. US Ecology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL)

In the past three months, US Ecology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of US Ecology is held by insiders. 86.47% of the stock of US Ecology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL



Earnings for US Ecology are expected to grow by 73.81% in the coming year, from $0.42 to $0.73 per share. The P/E ratio of US Ecology is -4.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of US Ecology is -4.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. US Ecology has a P/B Ratio of 1.34. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

