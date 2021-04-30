Earnings results for Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Visteon last released its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. The business earned $787 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.02 million. Visteon has generated $2.77 earnings per share over the last year. Visteon has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Visteon in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $109.89, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.37%. The high price target for VC is $158.00 and the low price target for VC is $65.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Visteon has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.08, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $109.89, Visteon has a forecasted downside of 11.4% from its current price of $123.99. Visteon has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon does not currently pay a dividend. Visteon does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

In the past three months, Visteon insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Visteon is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC



Earnings for Visteon are expected to grow by 294.34% in the coming year, from $1.06 to $4.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Visteon is -87.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Visteon has a P/B Ratio of 5.83. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

