Earnings results for W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)

W. P. Carey Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.25.

W. P. Carey last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.39. The company earned $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. Its revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. W. P. Carey has generated $5.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.1. W. P. Carey has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 30th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for W. P. Carey in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $77.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.93%. The high price target for WPC is $77.00 and the low price target for WPC is $77.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

W. P. Carey has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $77.00, W. P. Carey has a forecasted upside of 4.9% from its current price of $73.38. W. P. Carey has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)

W. P. Carey is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.75%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. W. P. Carey has been increasing its dividend for 22 years. The dividend payout ratio of W. P. Carey is 83.80%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, W. P. Carey will have a dividend payout ratio of 90.11% in the coming year. This indicates that W. P. Carey may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)

In the past three months, W. P. Carey insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.09% of the stock of W. P. Carey is held by insiders. 62.16% of the stock of W. P. Carey is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC



Earnings for W. P. Carey are expected to grow by 1.53% in the coming year, from $4.58 to $4.65 per share. The P/E ratio of W. P. Carey is 37.06, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.18. The P/E ratio of W. P. Carey is 37.06, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.17. W. P. Carey has a P/B Ratio of 1.82. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here