Earnings results for W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

W.R. Grace & Co. is estimated to report earnings on 04/29/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.73. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.71.

W. R. Grace & Co. last issued its earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business earned $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.18 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. W. R. Grace & Co. has generated $4.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.0. W. R. Grace & Co. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for W. R. Grace & Co. in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $67.13, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.24%. The high price target for GRA is $75.00 and the low price target for GRA is $59.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

W. R. Grace & Co. has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.44, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $67.13, W. R. Grace & Co. has a forecasted downside of 2.2% from its current price of $68.66. W. R. Grace & Co. has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co. pays a meaningful dividend of 1.93%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. W. R. Grace & Co. has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of W. R. Grace & Co. is 30.14%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, W. R. Grace & Co. will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.76% next year. This indicates that W. R. Grace & Co. will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

In the past three months, W. R. Grace & Co. insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.90% of the stock of W. R. Grace & Co. is held by insiders. 84.76% of the stock of W. R. Grace & Co. is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA



Earnings for W. R. Grace & Co. are expected to grow by 49.81% in the coming year, from $2.61 to $3.91 per share. The P/E ratio of W. R. Grace & Co. is 326.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of W. R. Grace & Co. is 326.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 27.15. W. R. Grace & Co. has a P/B Ratio of 11.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here